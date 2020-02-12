Save the Date: ECRE/UNHCR Thematic Report Launch: “Follow the Money III”

ECRE/UNHCR Thematic Report Launch: “Follow the Money III”

Solidarity: The use of AMIF funds to incentivise resettlement and relocation in the EU

UNHCR and the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) are pleased to invite you to the launch of the “Follow the Money III” report, on the use of AMIF financial incentives (lump sums) provided to EU Member States participating in refugee resettlement and intra-EU relocation. The objectives of the report are to map and assess how the use of AMIF funds incentivises the use of safe and legal routes for those seeking international protection.

The launch will include a presentation of the report’s findings and recommendations, which also includes case studies of France, Italy, Portugal and Slovenia. This will be followed by a panel discussion on how to promote solidarity and safe and legal channels in the proposed Asylum and Migration Fund (AMF) for the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10h00 until 12h30 (registration from 9h30) at the Press Club Brussels, Rue Froissart 95, 1040 Brussels.

Please confirm your presence by February 25, by sending an email to Marie Gemarius de Kepper: mdekepper@ecre.org