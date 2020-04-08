INFORMATION SHEET 8 APRIL 2020: COVID-19 MEASURES RELATED TO ASYLUM AND MIGRATION ACROSS EUROPE

In response to requests for information, ECRE has compiled this non-exhaustive list of measures related to asylum and migration introduced in response to the COVID-19 health crisis in Europe. The list includes measures introduced by governments and is based on open-source information. ECRE has used its AIDA database and the ELENA network, including information provided by ELENA network members, as well as information compiled by PICUM. In particular, ECRE has benefited from and included the extensive information compiled by JRS Europe.

The information sheet is published and distributed to assist others in monitoring the impact of COVID-19. It is not intended to be exhaustive or definitive. All efforts have been made to ensure that the information is up-to-date (as of 8 April) and accurate but please alert ECRE if inaccuracies are identified.

Download Information sheet

Photo: CC Prachatai, March 2020