INFORMATION SHEET 5 MAY 2020: COVID-19 MEASURES RELATED TO ASYLUM AND MIGRATION ACROSS EUROPE

In response to requests for information, ECRE has compiled this non-exhaustive list of measures

related to asylum and migration introduced in response to the COVID-19 health crisis in Europe.

The list includes measures introduced by governments and is based on open-source information,

and information provided directly by ECRE members. ECRE has used its AIDA database and the

ELENA network, including information provided by ELENA network members, as well as

information compiled by PICUM. In particular, ECRE has benefited from and included the

extensive information compiled by JRS Europe.

The information sheet is published and distributed to assist others in monitoring the impact of

COVID-19. It is not intended to be exhaustive or definitive. All efforts have been made to ensure

that the information is up-to-date, but note that the information has been collected over the last few

weeks and measures in place might evolve rapidly.

Photo: CC Prachatai, March 2020