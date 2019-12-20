Challenges for Young Refugees Living in Reception and Accommodation Centres in Brussels

SB Overseas recently published its report on the situation of young refugees living in reception and accommodation centres in Brussels. The report provides an overview of the challenges faced by young asylum seekers and a critical analysis of the protection mechanisms that govern and shape the lives of individuals seeking protection status.

The report highlights two areas of particular concern in guaranteeing protection of rights. Firstly, the lack of support mechanisms for those denied protection status and for those who turn 18 and are subsequently denied protection. Secondly, the increased scrutiny placed on asylum claims and, in particular, age assessments, which contribute to increased psychological pressure and prolonged insecurity.

The report offers a discussion of the mechanism that’s govern and shape the lives of young migrants living in Brussels, focussing on three specific elements of protection necessary for personal security: the need for a positive physical living space; an environment of psychological support and guidance; and the need to protect the rights of those seeking international protection. It also details the legal complexities relating to age assessments, which often rely solely on physical examinations.

SB Overseas identify a number of areas to address these issues: Firstly, continuing to monitor the application of law to ensure respect for young people’s right to international protection; secondly, advocate for the improvement of procedures used in the examination of international protection claims; finally, provide more publically available information on the situation of young refugees in Brussels.

Further information:

Photo: SB Overseas

This article appeared in the ECRE Weekly Bulletin . You can subscribe to the Weekly Bulletin here.