Advanced ELENA Course: Asylum in Europe: ensuring protection and fundamental rights compliance

The 2020 Advanced ELENA course on ‘Asylum in Europe: ensuring protection and fundamental rights compliance’ will take place on Friday 30 October and Saturday 31 October 2020.

The Course will be held at the Mercure Marseille Centre Vieux Port in Marseille, France.

The participants will have the excellent opportunity to explore and discuss the latest developments in asylum and migration law with other practitioners, academics and decision-makers from all over Europe, in an environment that encourages the sharing of national practices and legal strategies.

This year’s course will offer an in-depth analysis of the latest developments in the jurisprudence of the CJEU and ECtHR. It will include sessions dedicated respectively to the current challenges of women’s protection and gender-based asylum claims; the impact of Covid-19 on the asylum system; and the correlation between a state of emergency and the rule of law. A session will also be dedicated to the analysis of the implications of biometric and data sharing measures on fundamental rights.

Finally, three workshops will offer the chance to engage in in-depth discussions on the following: litigating Dublin transfers of vulnerable applicants; challenging reception conditions of asylum applicants; and addressing statelessness and non-discrimination.

NOTE: In case it will not be possible to host the event due to Covid-19 restriction, including travel and gathering limitations, participants of the course in Marseille will receive a full refund of the fee.

Register to the course

See Programme